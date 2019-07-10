|
|
Charles Leslie Martin
Hutchinson, KS - Charles Leslie Martin, 50, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home in Hutchinson, Kansas. Born to Gene and Annetta Martin on October 7, 1968, Charles was a native of Burkburnett and Lubbock but moved to Kansas to be with the love of his life, Rhonda Martin.
He is survived by his bride Rhonda, son Charles Jr., daughter Kelly Henegar and her daughter Lily, stepdaughter Hannah Lara, and stepsons Peyton and Elijah Lamb, brothers Greg and Jim and his sister, Cheryl Conway.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday July 13th at 4pm at River Smith's - 406 Ave Q in Lubbock.
Published in The Times Record News from July 10 to July 11, 2019