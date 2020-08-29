Charles M. Bartlett
Wichita Falls - Charles Martin Bartlett, 67, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on August 27, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas with his family by his side.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Crestview Memorial Park. A celebration of life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Anchor Baptist Church with Pastor D.L. Moody of East Paris Baptist Church in Paris, Texas and Pastor Jeremy Hare of Anchor Baptist Church, officiating. All events are open to anyone who would like to celebrate the life of Charles Bartlett, and will be streaming live at 1:00 p.m. on the Anchor Baptist Facebook page. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Charles was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to Charles and Della (Carlson) Bartlett on June 5, 1953. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1971. He married the love of his life, Linda Talley, on June 27, 1971 at Bible Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. He graduated from Arlington Baptist College in 1974.
Charles was a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, and faithful servant of the Lord. For 48 years Charles served the Lord as a Music Minister, Youth Pastor and Senior Pastor in Texas, Georgia, Florida and Kansas. His first Senior Pastor role was in Cheney, Kansas at Cheney Baptist Church where he served for 10 years. Charles was the founding pastor of Anchor Baptist Church where he served for the last 23 years. Charles also served as a chaplain for the Wichita County Sherriff, Wichita Falls Police Department, and Marketplace Ministries. He also served on the Mission Board for the World Baptist Fellowship and the Board of Directors for Minnetonka Christian Camp in Clayton, Oklahoma.
Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles Scott; his mother, Della; his father-in-law, James Talley; and his mother-in-law, Evelyn.
Charles is survived by his spouse, Linda; his children, Scott and Laurel, Jarrod and Jennifer, Rodney and Tiffany, and Allison and Daniel Teekel; siblings, Amanda Hayward, Alan Bartlett, and Angela Henard: grandchildren, Kolby and Maddox Bartlett; Braden, Logan and Elina Bartlett; Caleb, Jesse and Emily Bartlett; Alexis, and Ariel and Jakob Teekel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to Anchor Baptist Church, 4298 Armory Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76302.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com