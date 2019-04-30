Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
For more information about
Charles Pelsue
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM
New Hope Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Pelsue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Pelsue


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Pelsue Obituary
Charles Pelsue

Wichita Falls - Charles Pelsue left this world to be with his Savior from Hospice in Wichita Falls. His service will be this Thursday at 3:00 pm at New Hope Presbyterian Church, with visitation scheduled on Tuesday, April 30th, from 6:30-8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Charles was born on December 7th, 1941. On November 22nd, 1963 he married the love of his life, Diane Pelsue. They enjoyed 55 years together. He is survived by his wife Diane Pelsue, his sons, David and wife Rachel Pelsue, Stephen and wife Jennifer Pelsue, as well as many other family and friends.

Charles was a truly great fisherman as many will attest, but in his early 40's he became a fisher of men. As an ordained pastor he would embark on many mission trips to Mexico, the Ukraine, as well as Nigeria.

This world will miss Charles Pelsue.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now