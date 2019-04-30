|
|
Charles Pelsue
Wichita Falls - Charles Pelsue left this world to be with his Savior from Hospice in Wichita Falls. His service will be this Thursday at 3:00 pm at New Hope Presbyterian Church, with visitation scheduled on Tuesday, April 30th, from 6:30-8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Charles was born on December 7th, 1941. On November 22nd, 1963 he married the love of his life, Diane Pelsue. They enjoyed 55 years together. He is survived by his wife Diane Pelsue, his sons, David and wife Rachel Pelsue, Stephen and wife Jennifer Pelsue, as well as many other family and friends.
Charles was a truly great fisherman as many will attest, but in his early 40's he became a fisher of men. As an ordained pastor he would embark on many mission trips to Mexico, the Ukraine, as well as Nigeria.
This world will miss Charles Pelsue.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 30, 2019