Charles R. Alexander
Wichita Falls - Charles R. Alexander, 65, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Double interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14th at Rosemont Cemetery for Charles and his son, Michael Tyler Alexander, who passed away on January 4, 2020.
Charles was born on December 30, 1954, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. He was a graduate of Hirschi High School. He married Donna Golightly on July 12, 1975. Charles worked as sheet metal worker, traveling to many places. He enjoyed camping at Lake Texoma, hunting, camping, watching the remote-control airplanes at Lake Wichita Park, and sharing his recliner with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by father, Jimmy Jones; and his son, Michael Alexander.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Donna Golightly Alexander; two daughters, Kim Weaver (Chris) and Melissa Alexander; granddaughter, Presley Weaver; grandson, Colton Weaver; mother, Betty Jones; sister Suzanne McKenzie (Greg); numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
