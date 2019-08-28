|
|
Charles Thomas "C.T." McDaniel, age 81, of Archer City passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, in Wichita Falls.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Pastor Mikey Pesqueda, Roger Deerinwater and his grandson, Cody McMurray officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home.
C.T. was born August 29, 1937 in Crowell, Texas to the late William Edward McDaniel and Bernice Schlegal McDaniel.
He graduated from Crowell High School and then played football for West Texas State.
C.T. married the love of his life, Jo Ann Patrick, on January 29, 1960 in Archer City where they made their home.
He was a farmer and rancher throughout his life. He also was the owner and operator of Archer County Feed Store. In 1995, he was elected as the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 and served Archer County for twenty-three years until his retirement in 2018.
C.T. was a member of the First Baptist Church of Archer City where he taught Bible Classes for fifty-five years to the youth and adults. He was constantly studying and sharing the Word of God.
C.T. loved to hunt, fish, and listen to Bluegrass music but his greatest joy was his wife, children and grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jo Ann of Archer City; two daughters, Mitzi McMurray and husband, Todd of Bowie, and Teresa Robertson and husband, Mark of Prosper; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Patrick Allen McDaniel; and one sister, Genevieve Kajs.
Serving as pallbearers will be Pat Cowan, Jimmy Davis, Mack Howell, Randy Jackson, Terry Lear, Gary Morrison, Allen Patrick, and David Rater. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Abshier, Joe Crouse, Mark Green, Max Green, Charles Hilbers, Lynn Lewis, Willie Willeford and the Archer County Sheriff's Department.
The family suggests memorials to the Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, Texas 76351 or the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 756, Archer City, Texas 76351.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 28, 2019