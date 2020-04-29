|
|
Charles W. "Charlie" Cox
Wichita Falls - Charles Wesley Cox "Charlie", 75, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020.
Charlie was born September 26, 1944 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Walter and Georgia Cox.
He married the love of his life, Sandra Sosebee, and is the beloved father of three children, Sheila, Teresa and Chuck.
Charlie lived a full life as an extremely hardworking and wonderful husband, father, brother, and papa. He was truly one of the hardest working men to ever live, never wanting his family to go without. He served with the U.S. Navy in Vietnam and after his service he went on to become a diesel mechanic for many years, until moving on to drive for First Fleet in the more recent years. Charlie truly loved working, but if there was one thing that he loved more than work it was his family, especially his grandchildren Kaleb, Bailey, Michaela, Carley, Charli, Brandy, Terri & his great-grandbabies, Emma, Hayley, Westley, Brodie, Paxton, and Emmerson. He treasured his babies more than anything in the entire world and embraced every moment with them.
Most of all he loved his family and he will be dearly missed an forever in our hearts.
Charlie is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; his daughter, Shelia; brother, Jim; and his parents, Georgia and Walter.
Survivors include his siblings, Bobby, Brenda, Donna, Karen, Lona, and Mike; his son, Chuck and his wife Belen and; his daughter, Teresa; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Stephen and Avery Shaw, Leander and Randal Hicks, Sarah Shaw and Mathew Waggoner, Lauren Shae, Zoey Lane, Ronnie Roy, and Carter and Jude.
A Celebration of Charlie's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday May 3, 2020 at Charlie Cemetery in Charlie, Texas with Pastor Mike Rucker, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020