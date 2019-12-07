|
|
Charles W. Oldham
Wichita Falls - Charles W. Oldham, longtime Wichita Falls attorney, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Reverend Justin Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Charles was born on July 4, 1933 in Dallas to the late William Jennings Bryan and Ingeberg (Johnson) Oldham. The family moved to Scarsdale, New York during his childhood. The family returned to Dallas where he graduated with honors from Woodrow Wilson High School. He attended the University of Texas, then volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army, including 16 months in Korea, where he served with the 75th Field Artillery, and later as an Artillery Survey and Fire Control Instructor at the NCO Academy of Korea. After completing his service, he received his law school training at Baylor University, where he earned his J.D. Degree. Charles entered private practice in Wichita Falls in 1960, and owned Oldham and Associates. He held Legal Specialization Certificates in Civil Trial and Personal Injury Trial Law. He had handled cases in Federal Courts in Amarillo, Lubbock, San Antonio, Pecos, Wichita Falls, Sherman, and Oklahoma City.
He married Barbara Charlotte Gilleland, a native of North Carolina on December 18, 1973, and the couple were married for 34 years, until her passing in 2008. Charles was actively involved in his community, serving on several advisory boards. He served as president of the Wichita Falls Jaycees from 1967-1968. He was a past member of Downtown Rotary, Air Force Association, and Sertoma Club. Charles was also a member of the Wichita County Bar Association, Texas Bar Association, Bar Association of the Fifth Circuit Court, Defense Research Institute, American Legion Post 202, and the Elk's Club.
Charles served as a Director of the Texas Association of Defense Counsel on two occasions. He was a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, and was presented the Boss of the Year Award by the Wichita County Legal Secretary's Association for 1983-1984. Charles had also served as a Director of Sertoma International, and as a Director of the original Community Action Corporation. He was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he had served in various capacities.
He was a 50 year member of Faith Masonic Lodge #1158, Wichita Falls Lodge #635, Wichita Valley Scottish Rite Club, York Rite Bodies, and was a Past Potentate of Maskat Shrine Temple, where he served in various capacities including Parliamentarian, Chairman of the Necrology Committee, and served as the Temple attorney. Charles was active in the Foot Patrol, serving as president of the unit, Captain of the Drill Team, and performed with the team for many years in competitions.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siters Betty Oldham Little and Patsy Oldham Sparr; and brother-in-law Joe Gilleland and his wife Betty.
Charles is survived by Barbara's nieces who were very close to him, Kole and Tiffany Kotulek and daughter Lexi, Bridgette and Jason Williams and their children Keaton and Brinna, and Katonya Cole and her children Joseph, Jaylynn, and Kyley; Betty's children Lynn Mendenhall and husband Matt, David Little and wife Joan, Lynn Mendenhall and husband Matt, Lisa Little, and Marta Gaddis and husband Mike; Patsy's children Sharon Ingram and husband Darrell, Sandy Carrington, and Richard Sparr and wife Jennifer; brother-in-law Gary Gilleland and wife Darylene.
Charles is also survived by his nearest and dearest friend, confidant, and the real boss of Oldham and Associates, Wilda Anderson. Charles had such a large extended family, that it would take all day to name them all, he was surrounded by so many people who loved and adored him.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019