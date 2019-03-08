Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
For more information about
Charles Skelton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Skelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Wayne Skelton


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Wayne Skelton Obituary
Charles Wayne Skelton

Keller

Charles Wayne Skelton, 88, formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Keller, Texas.

Visitation will be from 6 - 7:30 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Wichita Falls. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Charles was born on April 9, 1930, in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Willard L. and Roberta Hargrove Skelton. He retired after running his own fencing company, Skelton Fence, for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, football, and discussing politics. He was also preceded in death by his daughter: Michelle D. Williams.

Charles is survived by his wife of 68 years: Junell (Raschke) Skelton of Keller, Texas; daughters: Belinda Wilkerson and husband Robert of Madison, Alabama, and Sherrie Patterson and husband Rick of Keller, Texas; grandchildren: Amanda Chism, Courtney Skelton, Ashley Patterson, Whitney McLaughlin, Robert O. Wilkerson, Charles A. Wilkerson, Toby Williams, and Meridith Hanks; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild;; brothers: Tom R. Skelton of Wichita Falls, Texas, Richard Keith Skelton of Electra, Texas; and sister: Betty Gibson of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now