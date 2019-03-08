|
Charles Wayne Skelton
Keller
Charles Wayne Skelton, 88, formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Keller, Texas.
Visitation will be from 6 - 7:30 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Wichita Falls. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Charles was born on April 9, 1930, in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Willard L. and Roberta Hargrove Skelton. He retired after running his own fencing company, Skelton Fence, for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, football, and discussing politics. He was also preceded in death by his daughter: Michelle D. Williams.
Charles is survived by his wife of 68 years: Junell (Raschke) Skelton of Keller, Texas; daughters: Belinda Wilkerson and husband Robert of Madison, Alabama, and Sherrie Patterson and husband Rick of Keller, Texas; grandchildren: Amanda Chism, Courtney Skelton, Ashley Patterson, Whitney McLaughlin, Robert O. Wilkerson, Charles A. Wilkerson, Toby Williams, and Meridith Hanks; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild;; brothers: Tom R. Skelton of Wichita Falls, Texas, Richard Keith Skelton of Electra, Texas; and sister: Betty Gibson of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 8, 2019