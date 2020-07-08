Charles Witt, Jr.



Grandfield - Charles Tillman Witt, Jr., 86, went to be with the Lord on July 3rd in Wichita Falls, Texas.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Charles was born on January 10, 1934, to Charles Tillman Witt, Sr. and Rachel Laverne Witt, née Kinzer, five miles west and a mile south in Grandfield, Oklahoma. He was the oldest of three siblings and the oldest grandchild on his mother's side. He grew up across a country road from his grandfather Willoughby Marvin Witt and attended Union Grade Elementary. He graduated from Grandfield High School in 1952 and attended the University of Oklahoma before joining the U.S. Army. He later completed his education at Cameron University with a B.S. in History. On May 15, 1955 he married the love of his life, Margaret Fay Montgomery and they were blessed with four children.



Charles worked in the mechanical, electrical , and/or electronic design most of his business career. Charles was an associate with such distinguished corporations as Ling-Temco-Vought (LTV), Continental Electronics, and Fischbach & Moore Electric Group all involved with state-of-the-art satellite tracking and guidance systems. He was most proud of his work on the Nike Zeus anti-missile system. He also worked in early designs of metal detection technologies and co-founded one of the first companies that offered such equipment commercially. He spent the last years of his career designing trainers that the U.S. Air Force uses to train pilots, mechanics, and maintenance personnel.



Charles is a nationally recognized artist and has painted and drawn hundreds of pieces of art depicting landscapes of the great Southwestern United States. Charles is also an accomplished author having penned many historical fiction novels as well as poetry. Charles co-chaired the Red Cross in Garland, Texas. He also taught Junior Achievement for young adults and coached little league baseball. He was always politically active and served on the Grandfield City Council for years. He attended and was active in the Grandfield United Methodist Church his entire life. Charles loved organizing their family reunions and he loved his family dearly.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Laverne Tisdale and Joann Witt.



Surviving him is his wife of 65 years, Margaret, four children, Doni Witt of Grandfield, OK, Mark Witt and wife Gay Ann of Wichita Falls, TX, Cindy Jacks and husband James of Grandfield, OK and Leslie Stovall and husband Mike of Graham, TX. He is survived by 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.



If desired memorials may be made to Grandfield United Methodists Church or Hospice of Wichita Falls, Texas.









