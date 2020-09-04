Charles Worth Ward Jr.
Wichita Falls - Charles Worth Ward Jr., longtime journalist died on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
A former editor and columnist of the Wichita Falls and Times Record News, he also served as director of publications for the Texas General Land Office, produced economic publications for the Texas Comptroller, and lectured at the University of Texas at Austin. Ward was a press secretary for Frances 'Sissy' Farenthold's gubernatorial race in 1972.
Ward was born in Mosheim, Bosque County, Texas, in 1933. He moved to Wichita Falls in the late 1930s. He married Jettie Ann Barnett on All Saints Day in 1959. She was the granddaughter of Rhea Howard, founder of Times Record News. He and his father, the late Charles W. Ward Sr., operated Ward Crude Oil Company before he joined his wife's family at the newspapers in 1966. Ward held several positions at the paper. Under Ward's leadership, the newspapers won numerous awards and honors.
Ward was also managing editor of the Texas Star, a state wide Sunday magazine in the early 1970s. The Texas Star was distributed in 26 Texas dailies with circulation of two million-the highest readership of any publication in Texas. In early 1980s, Ward edited South Texas Cattlemen in Austin.
Ward was a member of 1949 and 1950 Coyote Championship football teams at Wichita Falls High School, where he also was on the annual staff and president of the writer's club. He attended University of Oklahoma where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order, president of Union Activities Board and names Big Man on Campus. Ward studied journalism at University of Colorado and Columbia University. He served in the U.S. Army at the research and engineering center at Fort Belvour, Virginia. Ward was founding member of Metropolitan Men's Club, the Wichita Club and served on numerous civic and cultural boards.
Texas Lt. Gov. Bill Hobby appointed Ward to the State of Arts Council. U.S. Senator John Tower tapped Ward to service on the SBA regional board. Ward covered many political conventions and wrote award winning editorials. Ward, a lifelong Democrat, always tried to be fair.
Under his leadership, the Wichita Falls newspapers were among the first newspapers in Texas to oppose the Viet Nam War, endorsed by fair housing, integration and civil rights. During his tenure, the newspapers helped win passage of the first city zoning law.
Ward, ever an intrepid traveler, had visited 26 countries. His interest in architecture took him around the world in 2000, where he visited capitals of the state of Punjab in India, Cambria in Australia, and Brasilia in Brazil. The three are planned capital cities built in the mid-20th century. Ward took many trips with his good friend, John Hirschi, to undeveloped countries.
Ward is preceded in death by his wife, Jettie Ann Ward; and his daughter, Lora Lee Kelley.
He is survived by his daughter, Anna Ward of Lawton, OK; three grandchildren, Caroline Lee, Kathleen Nicole and Justin Ward Kelley, all of Belton, TX; and his sister, Nancy White of Kerrville, TX.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
.