Charley Ray Long
Wichita Falls, TX - Our Dad and Pa, Charley Long, passed peacefully from this life Friday, May 17, 2019, at Hospice of Wichita Falls to rejoin the love of his life, Joan (Honey). Charley was born July 1, 1932, in Corsicana, Texas to Bill W. and Letress L. Long. Charley began his service to our country when he joined the National Guard at the age of 15. In 1950 he joined the United States Air Force and married Joan Lightfoot on April 11, 1953. As they traveled with the Air Force for 20 years, they were blessed with four children, Jan, Rae, Deb and Michael. Not wanting to be separated from his family, they moved with him to almost every base, even if the assignments were only three to six months in length. Being the family man that he was, he seriously considered getting out of the Air Force after serving 100 days alone in the Azores. He decided that it would be best to stay and retired at SAFB in 1970. He then went to work for American Petrofina until he completely retired in 1992. He thoroughly enjoyed his horses, cows and chickens and would "go to the back" when the grandkids would get loud and he needed a little space during family gatherings. Charley cherished his family above all else, especially Joan! They not only loved one another, they liked each other. They thoroughly enjoyed being retired together and doing whatever they pleased. They were always each other's first choice in everything they did.
Charley was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, their first grandson, Kevin Michael Crowley and by their great grandson, Ellis Tate Owen. He leaves behind, daughters, Jan Crowley and husband Mike, Rae Gillen and husband Keith, Debbie Owen and husband David and one son, Michael and wife Suzanne. Grandchildren, Courtney Crowley, sons Kevyn and Corbin, Mindy Owen West and husband Brock, son River and daughter Charley, Ryan Gillen, daughter Harper, Nikki Gillen Bond and husband Braeden, sons, Rhett and Luke, Christopher Crowley, Matt Owen, daughter Libby and son Eli, Allyson Long, sons Jordyn and Jadyn, Kayla Long Barboza and husband Dustin, daughter Gracelyn, son Chandler, daughter Emmalyn, Krysten Long Brewer and husband Quade.
Visitation for Charley will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Monday from 6-8pm. His service will be Tuesday at the funeral home at 2:00pm. Charley was a member of Faith Village Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance at 533 W. Uwchlan Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls for their compassionate care shown to our wonderful Dad and Pa.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 19 to May 21, 2019