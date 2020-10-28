Charlie B. Curry
Burkburnett - Charlie B. Curry, 84, of Burkburnett, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 29th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30th at Lunn's Chapel with Jeff Curry officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Burkburnett Cemetery in Burkburnett under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Lula Mae (Rodgers) and James Perry Curry, Charlie was born on March 4, 1936, in Hohenwald, Tennessee. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, retiring September 1, 1975. He then began a 20 year career as a postal carrier in Burkburnett, Texas.
Charlie married Kay J. Lowe in Bellevue, Nebraska, on March 17, 1962. Together they were active members of the Faith Village Church of Christ, where Charlie served many years as a deacon. He loved following his grandchildren around watching their sports.
Along with his parents, Charlie was also preceded in death by brothers, Jess Curry, Jerry Curry and Dickie Curry.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay Curry of Burkburnett; sons, Curtis Curry and wife, Debbie; Perry Curry and wife, Leann; and Steven Curry, all of Wichita Falls; daughter, Jana Lance and husband, Randy of Dennison; sister, Joy Hibbs and husband, Roger of Signal Mountain-Bogart, TN; brother, JW Curry and wife, Jean of Tennessee; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Chase, Connor, Nicholas and Alexander.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Faith Village Church of Christ, Home Missions, 4100 McNiel Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
