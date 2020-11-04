Charlotte Anita Leer
Wichita Falls - Charlotte Anita Leer, 72, formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Chaplain Steve Morrow, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Charlotte was born on April 7, 1948 in Electra, Texas. She was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School, and later received her beautician license. Charlotte was an extremely accomplished beautician in Conroe and Wichita Falls businesses, and was a passionate business woman who loved her work and friends. She showed love thru doing hair and felt once she had you in her chair, she could get to know you. Charlotte worked tirelessly and, in her words, "it's just what you do". She loved bowling and made many life-long friends across the state, and enjoyed going to the casino to escape, even if for a few minutes. She was a great cook but didn't have any recipe's, she loved camping at the lake, and never met a stranger no matter where she was.
Charlotte was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend who always had the most energy in the room and "loved out loud" every time you saw her. Charlotte had many physical setbacks in her life, but today, she is made whole.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Joe Thiele and Bernice Thiele-Brown; and three sisters, Donna Wolf, Debbie Jacobs, and Ryndae Halter.
She is survived by her three daughters, Michelle Brown, Shantel Slusser and husband Kevin, and Stephanie Slusser-Wiley and husband James; her grandchildren, Ashton Slusser, Colton Adams, Christopher Spraggins, Aron Diaz, Emily Anzeldua, Randal Burns, and Ishmail Slusser; her four siblings, Pam Ward, Marsha Brogan, Irby Allison, and Clinton Allison; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
