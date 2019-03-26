|
Charlotte Ann Bowling
Wichita Falls, TX
Charlotte Ann Bowling of Wichita Falls TX Passed away peacefully on March 12. She was born in Golden Colorado in 1929 and was 89 years old at the time of her death. She was the youngest of four girls of Jeannie and William Sanders.
She graduated from Golden HS in 1947 and went to work for Western bell Telephone as an operator. In 1949 she married her husband Dewey D. Bowling and they were married 47 years at the time of his death in 1996.They have four surviving children, David of Wichita Falls TX, Becky Leugemors of Lake City Colorado, William of Lake City Colorado, and Dewey Jr. who is now on assignment with his wife Julie, in Angola Africa. She had 11 Grand children, 12 great grand children, and 1 great great grandchild.
Dewey worked for Shell Oil Company and they traveled for 18 years living in many states until his retirement in 1967 when they settled in Wichita Falls. She had been a resident of Wichita Falls since that time and spending her summers in Lake City Colorado since 1978.
Charlotte worked with the League of Women voters for many years, serving a term as president of the local chapter. She also worked for many years at the Sears & Roebuck Catalog department. Then just before the 1979 tornado she had gone to work for the American Red Cross doing disaster relief and blood drives. Doing this kind of work seemed to be her calling and she retired from the Red Cross in 1994.
She lived the last eight months of her life in Lubbock Texas at an assisted living facility near her two grand daughters, Sadie and Emily, and her dog Possum.
Her wish was to be cremated and have her ashes spread with Dewey's in Colorado. There will be a small memorial service, time and date still to be determined.
It is requested that any memorials be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 26, 2019