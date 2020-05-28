Charlotte Joyce Wolfe Crowell
Mansfield - Charlotte Joyce Wolfe Crowell went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020, in Mansfield, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30th at Crestview Memorial Park, Wichita Falls, Texas, with Pastor Tommy Bragg officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Charlotte was born in Enid, Oklahoma, on October 25, 1932, to Charles and Faye Wolfe. After graduating from Enid Business College, she met the love of her life, Roy Crowell, an airman at Vance Air Force Base. Roy and Charlotte married on June 3, 1953. This marriage lasted until Roy's death in 2017.
Charlotte and Roy traveled the world as an Air Force family. In later years they were active at First Baptist Church, Wichita Falls. They spent their retirement years on the road in their 5th Wheeler and had a friend in every part of the country.
Family was Charlotte's central joy. She doted on her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Roy; and her parents, Charles and Faye Wolfe.
Survivors include her three children, Paula Howell (Lee);Tim Crowell (Denise); and Clay Crowell (Pam); grandchildren, Laura Scott (Mike); Lee Trull (Leah); Leisa Applegate (Anthony); Brian Crowell (Kristina); Kevie Craig (Cody); Carrie Greene (David); Christopher Crowell and Kate Howell; and twelve great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Pat Fleetwood (Orville); and her sisters-in-law, Paula Chamberlain (Paul) and Theta Culverhouse.
For the safety and health of those attending, please be aware that the family will be self-distancing and restraining from any physical contact.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in Times Record News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.