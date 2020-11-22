Charlotte Wilma Parker
Iowa Park - Charlotte Wilma (Lance) Parker, 84, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Visitation will be held from 12 PM - 1 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Life Church of Wichita Falls with funeral services at 1 PM with Pastor Gene Holley, Jr. officiating. Graveside services will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.
Wilma was born on June 27, 1936 in Lake Providence, Louisiana to Charles Burton and Oletha Bell (Daffin) Lance. She married Robert Parker on October 9, 1954 in Mena, Arkansas. Wilma was a member of Life Church of Wichita Falls where she was known as "Granny Parker" to most of the children in the church that she had influenced through the nursery ministry. She had a love for children and cared for animals of all kinds. Wilma never met a stranger always putting the needs of others before her own. Her final words to her family were "tell them I love them all and I feel their prayers. Tell them I am going to be okay. I love them all."
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Robert Howard "Bobby" Parker, II; and daughter-in-law, Latricia Parker.
Surviving relatives include four children, Charlotte Linda Howell and husband, John of Wichita Falls; Lana Ruth Zeigler and husband, Andy of Iowa Park, Texas; Randal Allen Parker of Wichita Falls; and Rodney Eugene Parker of Wichita Falls; 17 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren; brother, Darwin Gene Lance of Mena, Arkansas; sister, Thelma Louise Parker of Farmington, New Mexico; sister, Wanda June Foster of Jacksonville, Arkansas; and brother, Charles Wayne Lance of Mena, Arkansas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Wichita Falls and to your favorite Veterans organization.
