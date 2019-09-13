Services
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
940-574-4422
Chase Schroeder
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
4605 Cypress Avenue
Wichita Falls, TX
Chase Robert Schroeder

Wichita Falls - Chase Robert Schroeder, infant son of Chance Robert Schroeder and Ashley Christine Martischnig Schroeder, passed away on August 27, 2019.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4605 Cypress Avenue, Wichita Falls with Rev. Dale Snyder officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Windthorst under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Survivors include his parents, Chance and Ashley Schroeder; sister, Elizabeth Jean Schroeder; brother, Johnston Dale Schroeder all of Windthorst; grandparents, John and Lisa Martischnig of Wichita Falls, and Bob and Stacy Schroeder of Windthorst; great-grandparents, Jack and Penny Martischnig of Rome, George, Claudette Marcil of Adams Massachusetts, Charles and Glenda Schroeder of Windthorst, and Mary Ann McBride of Wichita Falls; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389, the Scotland Volunteer Fire Department, 370 Avenue J, Scotland, Texas 76379, or the Wichita Falls Chaplain's Fund, W.F.F.D, 1005 Bluff St., Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 13, 2019
