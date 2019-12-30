|
|
Chelsea Manno
Wichita Falls - On December 28, 2019, our family lost our Boss, Chelsea Manno: lover of hockey, sweet tea, YouTube, and all things fuzzy;(not necessarily in that order). Hater of inconsiderate parking jobs, single-use plastics, and fake people (not necessarily in that order).
She was born on April 18, 1991, in Wichita Falls, Tx where she began her reign. She was a professional online shopper by trade and a mother to her furbaby, Benny Manno. She enjoyed being creative, sitting in the sun, and being with her family (both human and canine).
The Boss left behind her parents, John and Bambi Manno. Sisters, Shannon Lane, married to brother in law Eric Lane, Nicki Rangel, Sarah Berryhill, married to brother in law Jeremiah Berryhill. Grandpa, Pietro Manno. Nephews, Alexander Steele, Isaac Sanchez, and Zachary McDonald and niece Mikayla Steele. Furbrother, Buddy Manno, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The service will be held on January 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at the House of Empowerment at 511 Mississippi, Wichita Falls, Tx.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite local pet charity.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020