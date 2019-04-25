Services
Falls Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1903 Austin St
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 264-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Craig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cheryl Craig Obituary
Cheryl Craig

Wichita Falls - Cheryl Jean, 66, Craig went to be with her beloved Savior on Easter Sunday April 21, 2019. Cheryl was a gifted musician who sang and played piano and guitar. She played bass guitar on worship team at Texoma Cowboy Church for many years and at Falls Point Church, previously.

Cheryl was fiercely loyal to her friends and family, selfless, kind, and gracious. She lived her life as a beacon of God's love and mercy, showing us daily the love and grace of Jesus Christ.

Cheryl will be missed always by her husband Mark, son Jared Craig, daughters Jennifer Readett and Courtney Mair, sons-in-law Glen Readett and Brett Mair, and eight grandchildren: Destinee, Desiree, Colton, Gracie, Maddox, Mason, Stormy, and Ryan.

Adored by all, she will also be missed by her sisters, Carol Scott and Karen Smith, brother-in-law Greg Smith, nieces and nephews: Tanya, Tamara, Tyler, Kathryn, Shane, and Danielle, great and great-great nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and scores of friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Gail and Kathryn Mitchell, brother Rodney Mitchell, sister Suzanne Elliston, brothers-in-law David Elliston and Johnny Scott, and nephew John Steven Scott.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now