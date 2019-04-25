|
|
Cheryl Craig
Wichita Falls - Cheryl Jean, 66, Craig went to be with her beloved Savior on Easter Sunday April 21, 2019. Cheryl was a gifted musician who sang and played piano and guitar. She played bass guitar on worship team at Texoma Cowboy Church for many years and at Falls Point Church, previously.
Cheryl was fiercely loyal to her friends and family, selfless, kind, and gracious. She lived her life as a beacon of God's love and mercy, showing us daily the love and grace of Jesus Christ.
Cheryl will be missed always by her husband Mark, son Jared Craig, daughters Jennifer Readett and Courtney Mair, sons-in-law Glen Readett and Brett Mair, and eight grandchildren: Destinee, Desiree, Colton, Gracie, Maddox, Mason, Stormy, and Ryan.
Adored by all, she will also be missed by her sisters, Carol Scott and Karen Smith, brother-in-law Greg Smith, nieces and nephews: Tanya, Tamara, Tyler, Kathryn, Shane, and Danielle, great and great-great nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and scores of friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Gail and Kathryn Mitchell, brother Rodney Mitchell, sister Suzanne Elliston, brothers-in-law David Elliston and Johnny Scott, and nephew John Steven Scott.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 25, 2019