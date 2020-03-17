Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Cheryl Donaldson
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Crestview Memorial Park
Cheryl Joyce Donaldson

Cheryl Joyce Donaldson Obituary
Cheryl Joyce Donaldson

Wichita Falls - Cheryl Joyce Donaldson, 74 of Wichita Falls passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Chaplain Starkovich Forster, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Along with her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by one brother; and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Larry Donaldson; son, Johnny Donaldson; two daughters, Darla Donaldson and Dana Son and husband, Chuck; 7 grandchildren, Michael Bowman and wife, Melissa, Erik Donaldson and wife, Kami, Alex Donaldson and fiancé, Jenna, Jarred Donaldson and wife, Shey, Bethanie King and husband, Phillip, Sean Tennant, Taryn Newman and husband, Aaron and Sarah Son; 5 great-grandchildren; numerous other family members' and her best friend, Carol Adams and husband, Earston.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
