Cheryl Martin
Archer City - Cheryl Martin, 61, of Archer City passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Dan Reddick, Minister of the Archer City Church of Christ and Verner Hayhurst officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home.
Cheryl was born August 3, 1956 to Patrick Preston Martin, Jr. and Jennie Lou Howard Martin in Monahans, Texas.
She graduated from Archer City High School and attended Midwestern University. Cheryl was a case worker for Nortex and the Department of Aging and Disability for several years until her retirement in 2015. She then worked for the Archer County Sheriff's Office and also Farm Bureau in Archer City.
Cheryl was a member of Archer City Church of Christ. She had served on the Archer Service Center Board and was the ombudsman for Vista Living of Archer City. She enjoyed reading, game shows, and painting. However, her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
Survivors include her daughter, Ramona Stonecipher and husband, Jody of Houston, Texas; sons, Josh Perkins and wife, Ursula of Lewisville, and Caleb Perkins and wife, Audra of Olympia, Washington; her parents, Pat and Jennie Martin of Archer City; sisters, Louanne Martin of Archer City and Donna Weaver and husband, Keith of Lubbock; brother, Pat Martin and wife, Teresa of Archer City; five grandchildren, Emery, Ashley and Liberty Stonecipher, Nora Perkins, and Kylie Ngwira; and extended family, Charla and Monte White and family, Meagan and Robbie Pike, Kaitlyn White, Jackson White, and Scarlett White; and several nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials to Vista Living of Archer, Box 786, Archer City, Texas 76351, Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, Texas 76351 or Archer Public Library, P.O. Box 1574, Archer City, Texas 76351.
Published in The Times Record News on June 11, 2019