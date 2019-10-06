|
|
Cheryl Morris
Wichita Falls - Cheryl Dianne Morris, 70, passed from this life on October 2, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas at Hospice of Wichita Falls. Cheryl was born August 24, 1949 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Robert Morris and Betty Charlene Gillespie Morris. She lived with her parents and brother, Mike, in eastern New Mexico and West Texas during her childhood years graduating high school from Carlsbad, New Mexico. She later joined the United States Navy during the Vietnam war and was assigned secretarial duties at the Army War College in Washington, D.C.
After discharge from the Navy, she worked as a legal secretary and bookkeeper for twenty years. She made a decision to enter college and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Midwestern State University graduating in 1990. She retired in 2013 from WFISD having served at Austin and Haynes elementary campuses. In retirement, she pursued painting and continued friendships with former coworkers. Cheryl's love of reading and music, along with her advanced computer skills were enjoyed by her family. She will be remembered by her contagious smile and determination to live life to her fullest.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, Robert Morris. Survivors include her mother, Charlene Morris Harvey and stepfather William Harvey; her brother, Mike and wife Jeannine; niece Joni Morris and Dustin of Wichita Falls; nephews, Matthew Morris and Alyse of Dripping Springs, TX; Michael Morris and Whitney of Colorado Springs, CO; and Marshall Morris of Denver, CO; great nephew Benjamin Kane Morris (Michael and Whitney); and her loving fur baby and companion, Chloe.
A private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 6, 2019