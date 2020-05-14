|
Chester DeLloyd Brasher
Wichita Falls - Chester DeLloyd Brasher, 84, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Viewing will be from 8 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Private graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Clifton Albert Brasher and Flora Jane Pendley Brasher, Chester was born on January 2, 1936 in Berry, Alabama. He served our country proudly in the United States Air Force, and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service. On May 3, 1958, he married Kay Lynn Duncan. Chester loved playing poker, was an avid sports fan of all sports, especially football, and he loved spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Kay Lynn Brasher; his son, Scotty Brasher; and his son-in-law, Curtis Langham.
He is survived by his daughter, Vikki Langham; his son, Todd Brasher; his grandchildren, Melinda Ahrens and husband Justin, Brittany Luepke and husband Tyler, and Meagan Hamilton and husband Brian; his great-grandchildren, Jonah and Emery Ahrens, Talon and Paxtyn Luepke, and Calin and Arlyn Hamilton; his sister, Carolyn Gibson; nephew, Michael Wayne Gibson; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Wichita Falls Food Bank, 1230 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.
Published in The Times Record News from May 14 to May 16, 2020