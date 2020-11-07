1/
Chester Lee Butts
Chester Lee Butts

Wichita Falls - Chester Lee Butts, 84, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, formerly of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Because of the state of the world right now, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. His ashes will be spread next to his wife and at all of the golf courses he managed over his career. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home, Wichita Falls, Texas.

A son of the late Faye (Harbison) and Glenn Butts, Chester was born on January 1, 1936, in Electra, Texas. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. A professional golfer, Chester was a lifetime member of PGA; Past Adomiren Masonic Lodge; Paston Patron Eastern Member South Central PGA Hall of Fame; and Past President of Arkansas PGA. He was also Golf Professional of the Year in Arkansas; and Past President South Central Seniors PGA. Chester was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls where he sang in the Senior Member Choir.

Along with his parents, Chester was also preceded in death by his wife, Janie Butts.

He is survived by his daughter, Misty Fox; grandson, Harper Fox; and sister, Glenda Vaughn.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.






Published in Times Record News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
