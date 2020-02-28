|
Chris Ballard
Amarillo - Chris Ballard, 44, of Amarillo, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Chris was born August 22, 1975 in McKinney, Texas to Ray and Mary Ballard. He graduated from Ryder High School in Wichita Falls, and moved to Amarillo in 1996. On May 10, 2003, he married the love of his life, Jaton Broyles. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad for almost 20 years. Chris was known for his incredible sense of humor and selfless heart. He never met a stranger. In his spare time, Chris he enjoyed working on projects. No project was too big or too small. He was an avid fan of college football. Chris' philosophy was faith, family, and football. Chris loved entertaining friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Chris was preceded in death by his parents; and his step-mother, Melba Ballard. Survivors include his wife, Jaton Ballard; his daughter, Karsen Ballard; a sister, June Ikeler and husband David of Wichita Falls; two brothers, Raymond "Bubba" Ballard and wife Traci, and Shawn Ballard all of Wichita Falls; his mother-in-law, Sandy Broyles of Amarillo; his father-in-law, Gene Broyles and wife Marilyn of Amarillo; a brother-in-law, Jeeter French of Wheeler; a sister-in-law, Jesica Kimberlin of Wheeler; a grandfather-in-law, Bill "Bop" Hatley of Amarillo; a nephew, Cody Kimberlin of Andrews; and several other nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Awana Foundation. https://www.awana.org/international-ministries/
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020