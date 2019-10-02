Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Christel Ellen Bowen


1932 - 2019
Pleasant Valley - Christel Ellen Bowen, 86 of Pleasant Valley, peacefully went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:00 Thursday at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be from 7-9 P.M. Wednesday at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Christel was born October 15, 1932 in Hamburg, Germany to Gertrude Brand. She married Donald E Bowen February 17, 1956 in Morfelden, Germany and together raised four wonderful children. She was a wife and mother who loved family, gardening, and reading. Christel was baptized on September 10, 1978 at City View Baptist Church.

She is preceded by her parents, daughter, Cynthia Roosa, sister, Gelinda and her loving husband of 53 years of marriage.

Survivors included Christine and Stanley Chitwood of Simpsonville, S.C, Ronnie May and Eddie Stewart of Wichita Falls, Donald E and Sharon Bowen of Iowa Park; fourteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 2, 2019
