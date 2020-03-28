|
Christina Elizabeth "Tina" Morian
Wichita Falls - Christina Elizabeth "Tina" Morian, 70, passed from this life and stepped onto a warm, heavenly beach on March 25, 2020. She was born December 11, 1949 in Flushing, Queens, New York to Dorothy (Timmons) Moulton and Conrad Moulton. The youngest daughter of two accomplished artists, she was destined to make the world more beautiful.
Tina first visited the Outer Banks of North Carolina in 1968 with a college friend and it immediately became imprinted on her heart. Later in life, she returned almost annually with her Texas family, reuniting with her siblings and their families, and sharing her love of the beach with her children and grandchildren. Her family will always cherish our memories of days spent in the sunshine with Tina, searching for sea glass, seashells, and other treasures.
Tina was working in Middletown, New York when she met a petroleum landman from Texas who was nearly as headstrong as she was. He requested an order that the cook refused to fill, prompting a back and forth between landman and waitress, each with unyielding obstinance. Tina's beauty and stubbornness made her irresistibly charming and Rick asked her to dinner the following evening. Rick and Tina's mutual attraction soon became an inseparable bond, and they vowed to give each other all their love for all their lives. They each strongly held different political viewpoints and opinions and laughed on their way to the polls each election about cancelling the other's vote. Their devotion to each other was evident to all.
Tina moved to Texas in 1978, marrying Rick on July 1 of that year, but never lost her endearing New York accent which was always a source of good-natured amusement to her students at Notre Dame Catholic School, family and friends. Tina taught World History and Art for 13 years and made many dear, lifelong friends with students, teachers and parents alike. Tina was a much-loved teacher with high expectations of her students and always strove to make an impact on their lives. She was honored by the Ft. Worth Diocese as Teacher of the Year and, years after retirement, was recently honored again with a Distinguished Service Award for her past service at Notre Dame.
Tina found greatest enjoyment being surrounded by her family, and will be remembered as a loving, supportive wife, merciful mother who prayed daily for her children, loving grandmother and exceptional daughter-in-law. She enthusiastically supported her grandchildren in every athletic and artistic endeavor, and always kept a ready stash of chocolate for their visits.
Tina's boundless compassion and benevolence extended beyond her immediate family and she generously supported her favorite charities. She could often be found creating beautiful oil paintings in her art studio, working in her herb garden, enjoying a cup of hot tea, getting involved in political campaigns, keeping up with current affairs or shopping for antiques. She was a lifelong, faithful Catholic and, after Rick was brought into communion with the Catholic Church, he and Tina renewed their vows in 1995. She had perfected recipes for chili and apple pie, but Texas could not dim her appreciation of New York style pizza, bagels with cream cheese, or saltwater taffy.
Tina is survived by Rick, her loving and devoted husband of 41 years; son, Matt Campbell; daughter, Sarah Welty and husband, Chad; son, Josh Morian and wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Court Welty, Hannah Welty, Maddie Welty, Sophie Welty, Emma Welty, Ava Welty, Lilah Campbell and Jack Morian; her dear sister Suzanne Callaghan and husband, Michael; brother Eric Moulton and wife, Theresa; many beloved nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends. Many of her favorite memories were made with her special friends on vacations, at lunch, skiing and opera in New Mexico and dinner parties.
Among those to greet her in heaven are her mother, Dorothy Moulton; sister, Cynthia Dean and husband Paul; sister-in-law, Barbara Morian; infant grandson, Christopher Welty; and in-laws, Nancy and Frazer Morian.
The Morian family thanks their numerous friends for the unending prayers and support during this time and over the past years. A memorial service/funeral mass will be held on a future date when celebrants can gather. If desired, it is requested memorials be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Rest peacefully, our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and Grandma. The many memories with which you left us will be cherished forever.
Condolences may be sent to the family by calling 940-692-1913 or online at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020