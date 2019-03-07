|
Christine Helms
Wichita Falls, TX
Christine Helms, age 88, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was surrounded by all five of her children and several of her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Homecoming Celebration will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at The Christ Gospel Church in Wichita Falls, with Rev. Ronnie Blanchard and Rev. Larry Matthews, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Christine was born on July 30, 1930 in Wichita Falls, Texas to her late parents, Jasper and Clara Poore. On August 1, 1950, she married the love of her life, Charles Ralph Helms in Henrietta, Texas. Christine loved Jesus with all her heart, and next to him, she loved her family very much. She was quite the singer and was known for her beautiful voice. She also loved playing the guitar and would carry it with her to sing and play in many churches and she did this for many years until she was no longer able. Her legacy is the many prayers that she prayed for her family. She was truly a prayer warrior and was called upon regularly to pray for the needs of others.
She is remembered by her children as always being a nurturing and loving mother and they knew that they were her number one priority. Her grandchildren remember her playing board games with them and her very favorite was Yahtzee, in which she was almost always the winner! Her grandchildren also recall the nights that they would sleep over and how it was routine for her to get down and be in prayer for a minimum of thirty minutes, but what seemed to them to be an eternity! She instilled in all those around her the importance of knowing Jesus, and the importance of a personal relationship with Him.
Christine had a great love for birds and one of her favorite past times included feeding them. She would always make sure that there were plenty of bread crumbs sprinkled in the yard and she also would hang bird feeders. Her favorite were the cardinals.
She was preceded in death by her husband; three brothers, Cecil, Alfred and Harold Poore; and one sister, Geneva Lawson.
She is survived by her five children: her son, Floyd and wife Chris Jones; and four daughters, Garnita Hobbs and husband Barney, Charline Wakefield and husband Thomas, Linda Wakefield and husband James, and Freida Brown and husband Arthur. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Pauline Lax of Grand Prairie.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 7, 2019