Christopher Shane "Bubba" Long



Petrolia - Christopher Shane Long "Bubba", 31, went Home to Heaven on July 22, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX. He was born February 28, 1989 in Wichita Falls to Stacie and Toby Long.



Bubba is survived by his mom Stacie (Foster) Long; daddy Danny Ramos; pampaw Dan Ramos; granny Barbara (McGaugh) Donehue; brother Russel Foster; sister Tiffany (Long) Mendoza and husband Richard Mendoza; brother Daniel Ramos; nieces and nephews Ashlynn, Kylee, Cade, Tobi, Alyssa, Asjla, Tori, Elijah; cousins Amber, Ronnye, Matt, Mikey, Neata, Ashley, Shawna, Amber, Christopher, Alex; numerous aunts and uncles who loved him dearly. Chris was such a beautiful soul that was loved by everyone who met him.



He was preceded in death by father Toby Long, grandad Phil Foster, grandma Gean (Brewer) Reid, grandma Tina (Perez) Ramos, uncle Ricky Foster, aunt Marcy Ramos, aunt Angie Foster. Heaven has their hands full now.



Celebration of Bubba's RADIANT life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store