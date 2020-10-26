Christopher Sidwell



Greenville - Christopher Kyle Sidwell, 37, of Greenville, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, Texas with Rev. Danny Crawford officiating, under the direction of the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Family Fellowship Greenville, TX with Rev. Paul Blue officiating, under the direction of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home of Greenville, TX.



Chris was born December 6, 1982 in El Paso, Texas to James and Teresa (Wadsworth) Sidwell. Chris worked with Southwest GMC and was a member at Family Fellowship.



Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Mack and Evelyn Wadsworth, and his paternal grandfather Lonnie Sidwell.



Chris is survived by his parents, James and Teresa Sidwell; sisters, Kandace DeAnn Hyden and husband, Phillip and Shelby Alise Turner and husband, Keith; nephews, Triston Hyden, Corbin Hyden, Mack Turner and Case Turner; grandparents, Janet and Doyle Underwood; several aunts, uncles and cousins.









