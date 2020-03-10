|
|
Christy Lynn Ridinger
Wichita Falls - Christy Lynn Ridinger, 58, entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 9, 2020, with her family by her side.
Christy was born in Amarillo, Texas, to Dale and Carol Blaine on April 20, 1961. She graduated from Rider High School in 1979. Christy met the love of her life, Arthur Ridinger, Sr., in August of 1981, and they married on August 6, 1983. Christy cherished the 36 years of marriage she enjoyed with Art - their proudest accomplishment was their five kids and five grandkids.
Christy was a hard worker. Her career path began as a service representative at Southwestern Bell from 1980-1990. From 1990 through 2001 she worked closely with Art on their family dairy. From 2001-2013, Christy worked at the Times Record News, where she was promoted to Ad Director and developed lasting relationships with clients and co-workers that she truly cherished.
Christy loved the community she worked in and was heavily involved in Leadership Wichita Falls, serving as president of the board of directors and on the steering committee for the Mane Event (Public Art) project that brought all the life-size painted horses to Wichita Falls that are still enjoyed by many today. Christy was a member of the Junior League, where she coordinated the Jefferson Awards and served as co-chair of Christmas Magic with her good friend, Kerri Bryant Brown. She also was a member of the Associated Milk Producers, where she served as president of the Ladies Auxiliary and she and Art served as secretary couple.
Christy not only served the community she worked in, she also served in the community she lived in. With all five of her kids graduating from Petrolia Consolidated ISD, she found it fitting to give back by serving as treasurer of the parent/teacher community organization from 1999-2005. She also was on the school board from 2003-2016, serving as secretary and vice president.
Church was an important part of Christy's life. Most Sundays you would find Art and Christy and their five kids (often in matching outfits) worshipping together. Christy volunteered in various roles at Saint Paul Lutheran Church including the children's activity coordinator, young adult coordinator, youth gala coordinator, board of stewardship and altar guild.
If you knew Christy, you knew her smile - the one that would light up a room and bring joy, comfort and laughter to all around her. Christy was a giver, which earned her several major awards: the Tom Natale Award in 2014; the William R. Burleigh Award for distinguished community service in 2009; the Jerry Dunning Leadership Award for sales and leadership performance in 2006; and the Mesman Young Cooperator Memorial Award 1992-1993. But Christy's biggest reward in life was her family. She was known for throwing creative birthday parties for her kids, spur of the moment cookouts and always celebrated the holidays in a big way. Christy and Art had the same goals in life and worked hard to build their home together and enjoyed getting away on the weekends in their camper.
Christy is preceded in death by her parents, Dale Wayne Blaine and Dixie Carol Kester; brother, Randy Dale Blaine; and nephew, Cory Don Blaine.
Christy is survived by her husband Art; son Arthur Ridinger, Jr.; daughter-in-law Sydnie; grandsons Knox and Knyte; daughter Paige Moore; son-in-law Brady; grandsons Alex and Charlie; granddaughter Madelyn; son Jonathan Ridinger; daughter Mallory Ridinger; and soon to be son-in-law Jackie Sanders; daughter Macy Ridinger; sister Cathy Gregg; brother-in-law Gary Gregg; niece Allison Gregg; sister Kim Nussbaum; brother-in-law Steve Nussbaum; niece Katie Nussbaum; niece Krystal Ross, as well as many other in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins that blessed her life.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12th at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Wichita Falls with Pastor Dale Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Bowman Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Funeral Colonial Home of Wichita Falls.
Pallbearers will be Todd Anderson, Mike Beaver, Dale Brock, Roby Christie, Darrell Coleman and Rick Hatcher. Scott Ramsey will serve as the Processional Cross Bearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church West Entrance Fund, or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
While we mourn her passing, we take solace in knowing she lived life well and we're thankful for the fond memories and traditions she blessed our lives with. "Well done, our good and faithful servant." See you on the other side, sweet Cickie.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020