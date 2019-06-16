|
Chuck Anthony Knox
Archer City - Chuck Anthony Knox, age 57 of Archer City was called home to join his brother James and two sons Buddy and Chuck on Thursday, June 13th 2019. Chuck, was born in Athens Tennessee on October 1st 1961 to Buddy and Olga Knox. Chuck, also known as "P-Paw" will be missed by many, including his wife of 40 years Angie, brothers Dennis and Johnny, sister Debbie, daughters Amy and Amber, son Charles, as well as his grandchildren Jazmine, Texas, Nevaeh, Ava, Bodie, Saige, Karis, Taegen and Emma, along with many other friends and family members that loved him greatly.
Chuck loved to work with his hands, spending many years in the oil field and working as a mechanic. When something was broken, he was the one to call. Chuck loved the simple things in life, like chocolate, naps and "cold beer". He loved his two dogs Bandit and Rosie, classic rock'n roll, back yard get togethers and floating the river with his family.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for details.
Published in The Times Record News on June 16, 2019