Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Compassion Church
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chyrl Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chyrl Hansen


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chyrl Hansen Obituary
Chyrl Hansen

Wichita Falls - Chyrl Hansen, 56, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Compassion Church in Wichita Falls on Saturday, April 6 at 12 pm.

Chyrl was born on January 25, 1963 in Wichita Falls, Texas

She married Greg Gipson on January 9, 1988 in Wichita Falls, Texas

Chyrl was a loving mother, wife, sister, and friend to many. She was a devout soldier of the Lord and spent much of her time at Compassion Church and working with the Salvation Army and Visiting Angels.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Gipson, three daughters, Jessyca (Dustin) Mullis of Lewisville, Texas, Nikki (Anthony) Dantonio, and Samantha Gipson of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister Michele and brother Degn Hansen; and 9 grandchildren, Allexis, Julian, Kash, Jeremiah, Kruze, Josiah, Delane, Presley, and Chloe. She was preceded in death by mother Raynell Oliver and father Sid Hansen.

For those desiring, memorial contributions can be made to the family or Falls Funeral Home or flowers can be sent to Compassion Church.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.