Chyrl Hansen
Wichita Falls - Chyrl Hansen, 56, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Compassion Church in Wichita Falls on Saturday, April 6 at 12 pm.
Chyrl was born on January 25, 1963 in Wichita Falls, Texas
She married Greg Gipson on January 9, 1988 in Wichita Falls, Texas
Chyrl was a loving mother, wife, sister, and friend to many. She was a devout soldier of the Lord and spent much of her time at Compassion Church and working with the Salvation Army and Visiting Angels.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Gipson, three daughters, Jessyca (Dustin) Mullis of Lewisville, Texas, Nikki (Anthony) Dantonio, and Samantha Gipson of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister Michele and brother Degn Hansen; and 9 grandchildren, Allexis, Julian, Kash, Jeremiah, Kruze, Josiah, Delane, Presley, and Chloe. She was preceded in death by mother Raynell Oliver and father Sid Hansen.
For those desiring, memorial contributions can be made to the family or Falls Funeral Home or flowers can be sent to Compassion Church.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 3, 2019