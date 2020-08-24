Clara Ann Rubbo Trigona Foster
Wichita Falls - Clara Ann Rubbo Trigona Foster, 93, of Wichita Falls, passed away on August 8, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 28th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Father Alex Ambrose officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Annunziata (Girardi) and Antonio Rubbo, Clara was born on May 3, 1927, in San Matteo, Italy.
Along with her parents, Clara was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Philip P. Trigona Sr.; her second husband, Sid Foster with whom she shared a wonderful marriage of Best Friends in their 70's; and a son, Philip P. Trigona Jr. in 2001.
She is survived by an older brother, Ki Rubbo and a younger sister, Norma Moody; a daughter, Nancy Lambert of The Woodlands, TX, with whom she spent the last years of her life; three grandchildren, Paul Trigona, Dustie Trigona, Rhianna Trigona and Gina Torres; and three great-grandchildren, Christian Del Olmo, Dylan Torres and Harper Russell.
