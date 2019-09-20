Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Jayton Cemetery
Jayton, TX
Clara Jean Martin


1932 - 2019
Clara Jean Martin Obituary
Clara Jean Martin

Jayton - Clara Jean Martin, 87, of Jayton, TX went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2019. She was born February 4, 1932 to Jimmy and Maggie (Willis) Eddins in Wichita Falls, TX.

Clara is survived by 3 children; William Archer III of Cleveland TN, Sherry (McKinley) Doss of Sachse, TX and Gary McKinley(Kim) of Wichita Falls, TX, brother; Jimmy Eddins of Arlington, TX, 12 grandchildren; Amanda, Cody, Riley, Erin, Chad, Brad, Paige, Cooper, Chelsea, Kylar, Parker and Daniel, 23 great grandchildren and her companion of the last 10 years, Don Wilson.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband; Elbert Martin, parents, daughter; Norris Archer, one grandson; Brian, and sister; Velma Harmon.

Graveside services for Clara were held 1:00 pm Friday September 20, 2019 at the Jayton Cemetery, Jayton, TX with Jake Edwards officiating under the direction of Zapata Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 20, 2019
