Clara Palmer Reeves
Wichita Falls - Clara Palmer Reeves, age 95, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the family will have a private service with burial at the Megargel Cemetery in Megargel, Texas. John Riggs, Head Pastor at Texoma Cowboy Church, will be officiating the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
Clara was born on March 7, 1925 in Young County, Texas to the late Joseph Samuel Hayman and Irene (Osborn) Hayman. She married James Wardell Walker on October 7, 1941. He preceded her in death in 1942. She married Roy Palmer on September 18, 1944 in Seymour. Clara owned two cafes in Olney, The Hilltop and Clara's Coffee Shop, until 1964. She then owned a restaurant in Iowa Park. She was also a business partner with Roy. She was preceded in death by Roy on July 2, 1987. She later married J.B. Reeves on July 16, 1988 in Haskell. He preceded her in death on September 17, 1999. Clara was also preceded in death by a step-daughter, Keeley Anderson. She had lived in Woodson, Iowa Park and Olney before moving to Wichita Falls to be near her daughters. Clara was a devoted Christian and was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Olney.
Clara taught herself to play the guitar as a teenager, and she pulled cotton to buy herself a $15.00 fiddle from the Sears Roebuck catalogue. If it had strings, she could play it, although no one knows if she ever played a harp. Though not a music teacher, she taught a lot of kids how to play. She couldn't read music but played by ear. Growing up there was always music in the house when friends and family would come to visit. Clara played in a foursome called the Funtastic Four where she played the piano, guitar and fiddle. Their combined age was 325 years. They were awarded the Olney Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award. She also played in Jamborees all over north Texas. Music was a very important part of her life, but most of all, she loved playing and singing in Church and writing songs. She could drive a semi loaded with oilfield equipment or make a coconut pie that would melt in your mouth!
Clara is survived by her two daughters, Patsy Mayo and Ann Charboneau, both of Wichita Falls; two step-sons, C.E. Reeves of Waco and Bobby Mack Reeves of Tuscola; one brother, J.G. Hayman of Wichita Falls; three grandchildren, Tammie Wooster and husband Clint, Missy Murphey and fiancé Jeff Hoegger and Ray Charboneau and wife Ashleigh; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Sale Barn Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 9025, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308 or to the Texoma Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 29, Wichita Falls, TX 76307.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020