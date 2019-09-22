Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Duty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Wayne Duty


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Wayne Duty Obituary
Clarence Wayne Duty

Wichita Falls - Age 88. Passed away September 12, 2019.

Born October 6, 1930 in Wichita Falls Texas to Minnie E. Humphries Duty and Charles T. Duty.

Wayne graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High School Class of '48.

A Sgt in the U.S Marines Served his country in the Korean War, and received two bronze stars. He was a life long member of the Church of Christ.

Preceeded in death by his Parents Minnie Humphries Duty and Charles Toliver Duty. Sisters, Maxine McAllister, and Toline Witherspoon, Brothers Don and Clifford Duty.

Survived by his wife of 59 yrs. Dorothy Autery Duty, Brother Jimmy Duty and wife Melba and Sister Wilma Lewis. Sons, Mitchell W. Duty and Casey W. Duty and wife Sofia. Daughter, Arlene Duty Fairchild. Grand daughters, Sondra Fairchild Davis and Kalena Duty Carpenter. Grandsons, Tyler and Chris Duty. Great grand daughter Karsen Nicole Davis Great grandson Kolten Lee Davis

A Memorial and burial will be at the Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.