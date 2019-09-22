|
Clarence Wayne Duty
Wichita Falls - Age 88. Passed away September 12, 2019.
Born October 6, 1930 in Wichita Falls Texas to Minnie E. Humphries Duty and Charles T. Duty.
Wayne graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High School Class of '48.
A Sgt in the U.S Marines Served his country in the Korean War, and received two bronze stars. He was a life long member of the Church of Christ.
Preceeded in death by his Parents Minnie Humphries Duty and Charles Toliver Duty. Sisters, Maxine McAllister, and Toline Witherspoon, Brothers Don and Clifford Duty.
Survived by his wife of 59 yrs. Dorothy Autery Duty, Brother Jimmy Duty and wife Melba and Sister Wilma Lewis. Sons, Mitchell W. Duty and Casey W. Duty and wife Sofia. Daughter, Arlene Duty Fairchild. Grand daughters, Sondra Fairchild Davis and Kalena Duty Carpenter. Grandsons, Tyler and Chris Duty. Great grand daughter Karsen Nicole Davis Great grandson Kolten Lee Davis
A Memorial and burial will be at the Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 22, 2019