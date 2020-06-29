Clarice "Annette" Henderson Offutt



Munday - Clarice "Annette" Henderson Offutt, age 74, passed away on June 21, 2020 at The Hospice of Wichita Falls.



Annette was born in Knox City, TX on September 26th, 1945 to Patricia Ruth Mitchell and James Lee Roy Henderson. Annette married Richard Keith Offutt on May 19th, 1962 where they were lifelong farmers in the Munday area. She was a woman of many talents to include cooking. Annette Offutt was proud to serve many years as the District and County Clerk of Knox County.



She was preceded in death by her "Mommy," Clarice Rhea Hall Mitchell; her father, Lee Henderson; her stepmother, Reba Henderson; her stepfather; Howard Payne Shannon; her sister, Sharon Henderson; and her brother, Milton Henderson.



Annette is survived by her "Mother," Pat Shannon of Plano, TX; her sisters, Katherine Shannon, Margaret Shannon, Doris Jean Henderson and Shirley Henderson, and her brother, Robert Shannon.



Annette was an awesome wife, mother, and Nana. She is also survived by her husband of 58 years, Keith Offutt; her son Ryan Keith Offutt and Rosa Sosa; her daughter, Shari Lynnette Offutt and Ripley Tate; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren to include: Kourtnee Rhea Harris, and her children Joslynn Clarice, Andrew Braden, Aidenn Keith, and Liam Ander. Ashley Marie Estrada and her son, Joshua. Dustin Keith Offutt and wife Tyler and their children Payton, Payzley, Austin and Paxton.



Jonathan Ryan Offutt and wife Tayler and their son, Carson.



Annette Also leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.



Her Celebration of Life for family and friends is pending.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Hospice of Wichita Falls in Memory of Clarice Annette Offutt.









