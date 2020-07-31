Clark Wilson
Wichita Falls - Clark Wilson, age 83, of Wichita Falls, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 29, 2020. He was born on September 6th in Comer, Georgia to Estee and Ida Pearl (Scoggins) Wilson. After a whirlwind courtship, Clark married the love of his life, Nancy Faye (Elam) in March of 1958. Nancy joined him in Newfoundland where he was stationed as an Airman. God has always been in the center of his marriage and careers. In addition, God provided them with three wonderful children.
Clark proudly and honorably served his country in the Air Force from 1954 to 1974. Duties took him across the U.S. and overseas to Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Newfoundland, and Hawaii. Following his military career, Clark served as a Civil Servant at Sheppard AFB from 1974 to 1994.
God blessed him with opportunities to go on several mission trips in Mexico and Venezuela. He served as a kindergarten Sunday School teacher, participated in a Puppet Ministry and delighted in packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. He has always had a heart for the young ones and greatly enjoyed making kids' games to be used in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Clark is survived by wife Nancy, son Mike Wilson (and wife Millie), daughter Joy (and husband Roger Dail), and daughter Diann (and husband Gayle Goodman).
Those remaining to cherish his memory include 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Monday August 3rd from 6-8pm at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Clark's life will be held Tuesday
August 4th at 10am at the chapel at Hampton Vaughan officiated by son Pastor Mike Wilson and Pastor Bill Pursley.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com