1/1
Clark Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark Wilson

Wichita Falls - Clark Wilson, age 83, of Wichita Falls, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 29, 2020. He was born on September 6th in Comer, Georgia to Estee and Ida Pearl (Scoggins) Wilson. After a whirlwind courtship, Clark married the love of his life, Nancy Faye (Elam) in March of 1958. Nancy joined him in Newfoundland where he was stationed as an Airman. God has always been in the center of his marriage and careers. In addition, God provided them with three wonderful children.

Clark proudly and honorably served his country in the Air Force from 1954 to 1974. Duties took him across the U.S. and overseas to Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Newfoundland, and Hawaii. Following his military career, Clark served as a Civil Servant at Sheppard AFB from 1974 to 1994.

God blessed him with opportunities to go on several mission trips in Mexico and Venezuela. He served as a kindergarten Sunday School teacher, participated in a Puppet Ministry and delighted in packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. He has always had a heart for the young ones and greatly enjoyed making kids' games to be used in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

Clark is survived by wife Nancy, son Mike Wilson (and wife Millie), daughter Joy (and husband Roger Dail), and daughter Diann (and husband Gayle Goodman).

Those remaining to cherish his memory include 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Visitation will be held on Monday August 3rd from 6-8pm at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Clark's life will be held Tuesday

August 4th at 10am at the chapel at Hampton Vaughan officiated by son Pastor Mike Wilson and Pastor Bill Pursley.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved