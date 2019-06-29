|
|
Claryce Merrett
Forestburg - Annie Claryce Merrett, 93, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Nocona, TX.
Funeral services are at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Forestburg Baptist Church, with Dr. Stewart Holloway and Pastor Mike Henson officiating.
Burial will follow at New Harp Cemetery in Forestburg.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Claryce was born May 6, 1926 in Duncan, OK to Joe L. and Clara M. (Thomas) Yeager. After graduating from Gainesville High School in 1944, she attended North Texas State College in Denton, TX where in 1948 she received her degree in music with a minor in elementary education. Later she earned her master's degree in reading from Texas Woman's University in Denton, TX.
Claryce married Olin P. Merrett on January 22, 1948 in Fort Worth, TX. They were married 62 years and together they raised four children. During their marriage, she selflessly supported Olin's career choices whether it be military, ranching, or independent business.
She taught school in North Carolina, Forestburg, Sunset, and Bowie, TX. In Bowie she served as principal at the former Southward School. She received numerous awards during her lifetime including Lifetime Member of the PTA, V.F.W. Teacher of the Year, Jim Bowie Days Duchess, and President of Delta Kappa Gamma.
Claryce was a very talented musician and soloist. During her teaching career, she delighted in sharing her love of music with her students by having them perform in operettas, holiday, and patriotic-themed programs. She was also a member of the Forestburg Baptist Church, where she served as organist for over 50 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Olin Merrett, parents Joe L. and Clara M. Yeager, and sister Maudyne Howard.
Claryce was fiercely proud of her family. She would tell you that she had the most beautiful children and they would tell you of the many ways their lives were made better by having her as a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her four children, Marilyn Greenroy and husband Gary, Mike Merrett and wife Anita, Cindy Brewer and husband Terry, and Nancy Merrett; eight grandchildren Wes Kleinhans and wife Angela, Joe Merrett and wife Brandi, Andrea Green and husband Brandon, Brady Kleinhans and wife Jennifer, Todd Brewer and wife Rachel, Michelle Merrett, William Merrett, and Hayden Kleinhans and wife Brittany; and 16 great-grandchildren Aly, Averee, Conley, Caden, Aubree, Karson, Ainsley, Brayten, Isacc, Nathan, Brooklyn, Silas, Ty, Chanten, Lydia, and Scarlett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Montague County Retired School Personnel Scholarship Fund c/o Larry Palmer, Treasurer at P.O. Box 223, Bowie, TX or the Forestburg Baptist Church at P.O. Box 358, Forestburg, TX 76239.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Published in The Times Record News on June 29, 2019