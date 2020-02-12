|
Claud Henry Roy
Iowa Park - Claud Henry Roy, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.
Claud was born January 4, 1955 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to George, Sr. and Addie Loyce (Holland) Roy. He married Belinda Jean Henson on June 11, 1977 in Iowa Park. Claud worked in several different jobs, retiring from the Wichita Falls Times Record news. He loved to work on vehicles, motors, had a passion for power tools, and in later years became a computer fanatic. Claud dearly loved his family, but mostly his granddaughter.
Claud is preceded in death by his parents and two nieces, Diane Bolf, and Ashley Dickerson.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Belinda Roy; daughter, Jennifer Roy and husband, Justin Moer; granddaughter, Jenneson Addie Moer, all of Iowa Park, Texas; four brothers, Frank of Kamay, Texas; John and wife, Michelle of City View, Texas; Gary and Deryl, both of Iowa Park; three sisters-in-law, Becky Dickerson of Wichita Falls, Texas; Barbara Rush and husband, Randy of Burkburnett, Texas; and Debbie Bolf and husband, Allen of Wichita Falls; four nieces, Tiffany Stewart of Burkburnett; Ronni Jones of Florida; and Brittany Russo and husband, Tony; Sheila Callahan; and three nephews, Edward Little; James Robert Dickerson; and Rosco Bolf and wife, Donna, all of Wichita Falls.
Memorials are suggested to Friendly Door Senior Citizens of Iowa Park, Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department, and to Wichita Home Health. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020