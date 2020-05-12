|
Claude Jean "Penie" Aderholt
Wichita Falls - Claude Jean "Penie" Aderholt, 68, passed away May 5, 2020 at home in Wichita Falls, Texas, with his best friends, Phillip Hernandez and Larry Mayfield, at his bedside.
He was born Feb. 12, 1952 to Billy and Pauline Aderholt in Fort Worth, Texas, where he grew up and attended O.D. Wyatt High School.
Penie was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Billy Ray "Pete" and Bobby Aderholt; and one son, Gary Wayne Aderholt.
He is survived by: son Christopher Aderholt of McKinney, Texas; sister Susie Aderholt Garcia of Fort Worth; brother J.R. Rakes of Mingus, Texas; a nephew, Billy Aderholt, of Kennedale; aunt B.J. Dees of Fort Worth; and several cousins.
He retired from the City of Wichita Falls in 2014 and fought a courageous battle against cancer. A memorial service is being planned and if you are interested in attending the service please send a message to: 940-730-5356, leaving your name and phone number for future contact.
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 16, 2020