Claude Lollie
Wichita Falls - Claude E. Lollie peacefully passed from this life at his home on July 5, 2019, at age 90. Claude was born on June 13, 1929 in Overton, Rusk County, Texas. Claude was the oldest of four children born to the late Mamie Jones DeBose and Jake Lollie. He accepted Christ at an early age. Claude married the love of his life, Mary Katherine Gooden, on June 16, 1956 in Bryan, Texas. They were blessed with one son. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Claude graduated from London Colored High School in Rusk County in 1948. He earned his B.S. degree in Industrial Education from Prairie View A&M, Prairie View, Texas in 1953 and was commissioned Second Lieutenant (ROTC) in the U.S. Army 1953-1955. He was a Korean War Veteran and served as a Battery Commander and Training Officer. He retired in October 1990 from civilian service at the Department of the Air Force, Sheppard Air Force Base where he was employed as a Training Specialist - Civil Engineering Technical Training Group. He was also an instructor for Mary Allen Junior College, Crockett, Texas from 1955-1956. Claude was preceded in death by his parents, sister Louise Jackson and brother Henry Lollie.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Katherine, his son, Claude E. Lollie II (Shelia), grand-daughters, Megan Michelle (Roderick Hamilton) of Mesquite, Texas and Summer Nicole of DeSoto, Texas, brother Freddie Lollie (Lorene) of Kilgore, sister-in-law Billie Lollie of Houston, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 13, 2019, Crestview Memorial Park, Mausoleum Chapel, 1917 Archer City Hwy, Wichita Falls, Texas, Pastor Larry Lewis, officiant.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home, 822 Roosevelt, Wichita Falls, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News on July 11, 2019