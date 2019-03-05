|
|
Claudia Juanita Furr
Newcastle
Claudia Juanita Furr, age 100, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Elmcroft of Graham. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Newcastle with Michael Cyr, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at the Furr ranch. Family visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
Juanita was born on November 26, 1918 in Olney, Texas to the late Moses Henry Hankins and Nannie (Dodson) Hankins. After high school, she attended Weatherford College and later received her Bachelor Degree from Midwestern State University. She retired from teaching in many local schools including Olney, Megargel, Newcastle, Bittercreek and True. Many of the lives Juanita touched through her teaching career grew into lifelong friendships. She married Ellis Edward Furr on September 5, 1941 in Olney and they moved to Newcastle in 1946 where they made their home on the Furr ranch. She was a member of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, was a charter member of the Graham Women's Club, and was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Newcastle. She was a beloved Wife, and a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her daughter, Elese McDougal.
Juanita is survived by her son, David Adam Furr of Newcastle, Texas; four grandchildren: Shellie Pruitt of Franklin, Tennessee, John Furr of Granbury, Texas, Andrea Turvy and husband Christopher of Franklin, Tennessee and Brian Watson of Graham, Texas; seven great-grandchildren: Mallory Pruitt, Colton Pruitt, Cadence Furr, Brady Furr, Christian Furr, Jackson Turvy and Cailyn Turvy.
Memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church of Newcastle, P.O. Box 187, Newcastle, Texas 76372 or Beyond Faith Hospice, 604 Oak Street, Suite 105, Graham, Texas 76450.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 5, 2019