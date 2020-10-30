1/1
Claudia Kelley
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudia Kelley

Wichita Falls - Claudia Jean Kelley, 72, of Wichita Falls passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The family will receive friends between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Rick Cody, officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery.

Claudia was born on July 21, 1948 in Wichita Falls to the late J B and Vonnie (Collier) Frerich. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she served on the altar guild. Claudia loved to sew, and watch Nascar. She loved listening to Elvis, and enjoyed watching her Dallas Cowboys. Her true passion was her family, and she will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She wore a cape for many years, but finally earned her wings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Melton Odell Clark Jr.; and sister Laverne Rodriguez.

Claudia is survived by daughters Nancy Donaldson, and Belinda Brincefield and husband Mike of Wichita Falls; sons Cody Phillips and Bobby Phillips of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Michael Bowman, Shane Brincefield, Erik Donaldson, Alex Donaldson; and Brittni Brincefield; great-grandchildren Michael, Riley, Trevor, Cameron, and Cooper; sister Edwyna Koetter and husband Charlie; and brothers Ronnie Frerich and wife Debbie, Terry Clark and wife Tressie, and Tracey Frerich and wife Kara.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Claudia's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved