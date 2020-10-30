Claudia Kelley
Wichita Falls - Claudia Jean Kelley, 72, of Wichita Falls passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Rick Cody, officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery.
Claudia was born on July 21, 1948 in Wichita Falls to the late J B and Vonnie (Collier) Frerich. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she served on the altar guild. Claudia loved to sew, and watch Nascar. She loved listening to Elvis, and enjoyed watching her Dallas Cowboys. Her true passion was her family, and she will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She wore a cape for many years, but finally earned her wings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Melton Odell Clark Jr.; and sister Laverne Rodriguez.
Claudia is survived by daughters Nancy Donaldson, and Belinda Brincefield and husband Mike of Wichita Falls; sons Cody Phillips and Bobby Phillips of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Michael Bowman, Shane Brincefield, Erik Donaldson, Alex Donaldson; and Brittni Brincefield; great-grandchildren Michael, Riley, Trevor, Cameron, and Cooper; sister Edwyna Koetter and husband Charlie; and brothers Ronnie Frerich and wife Debbie, Terry Clark and wife Tressie, and Tracey Frerich and wife Kara.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Claudia's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com