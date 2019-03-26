Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Claudio Ramirez
Claudio Ramirez Jr., 71, died March 24th, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls surrounded by his loving family, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 27th at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, Texas. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, March 26th from 6pm to 8pm at Hampton Vaughan Crestview.

Claudio was born on August 11th, 1947 in Munday, Texas to Claudio Ramirez, Sr. and the late Ermina (Davila) Ramirez. He retired from Sheppard Airforce Base after 45 years as an aircraft mechanic. Claudio also enjoyed a long career in the taxi business that included the founding of Wichita Star Taxi.

Anyone that knows Claudio knows he had two passions in his life, his family and his classic cars. Claudio was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that would give and do anything to enrich the lives of his family.

Claudio is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart of 54 years, Hermina "Minnie" Ramirez of Wichita Falls; daughter Samantha Halford and husband Glyn of Denton, Texas, daughter Sue Ann Gardner and husband Dr. Coby Gardner of Wichita Falls, Texas, son Dale Ramirez and wife Dr. Courtney Ramirez of Wylie, Texas; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Online condolences can be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 26, 2019
