Clemente Maldonado
Wichita Falls - Clemente Maldonado of Wichita Falls passed from this life on September 7, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Clemente was born on November 28, 1934 in Tivoli, Texas to Cipriano and Inocencia Villareal Maldonado. He married Ramona Gamez on May 5, 1956. He was a retired carpenter and a minister with the Assemblies of God. He was preceded in death by his parents: Cipriano and Inocencia Maldonado; brothers: A. V., Pedro, and Severo; and his sisters: Flora and Consuelo..
Survivors include his wife: Ramona Maldonado of Wichita Falls; children: Clemente Maldonado,Jr. and wife Esther of Aurora, Illinois, Esperanza Garza and husband George of Visalia, California, Armando Maldonado and wife Ana of West Palm Beach, Florida, Madalena Pantoja of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Esther Berndt and husband Jeff of Wichita Falls, and Jose Maldonado of Wichita Falls; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
