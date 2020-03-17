Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
10th and Broad Street Church of Christ
1319 Broad Street
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clemmie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clemmie Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clemmie Smith Obituary
Clemmie Smith

Wichita Falls - Clemmie Smith, 86, passed away peacefully at home, Friday March 13, 2020. He was surrounded by his family.

A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the 10th and Broad Street Church of Christ, 1319 Broad Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park, 1917 Archer City Hwy, Wichita Falls, Texas. The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home 1317 9th St. Wichita Falls.

Clemmie was a minister of the gospel, and preached God's word for over 50 years. He was a charismatic and magnetic figure who spent his whole life giving of himself. He understood his responsibility as one of God's vessels while embracing his love for people with a rare sense of humility. He loved family deeply and everything he did reflected that.

Clemmie was preceded in death by the mother of their 8 children, Ruth Hazle Smith in 1993: parents, Judge Elliott Sr and Rosie Lee Smith.

He leaves to mourn, his wife of 3 years, Tymme Smith ; 3 siblings; 5 children; 13 grandchildren; 4 step-children; 9 ½ ( Jayla makes her debut in June 2020) great-grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 6 step-great -grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clemmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -