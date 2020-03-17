|
Clemmie Smith
Wichita Falls - Clemmie Smith, 86, passed away peacefully at home, Friday March 13, 2020. He was surrounded by his family.
A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the 10th and Broad Street Church of Christ, 1319 Broad Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park, 1917 Archer City Hwy, Wichita Falls, Texas. The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home 1317 9th St. Wichita Falls.
Clemmie was a minister of the gospel, and preached God's word for over 50 years. He was a charismatic and magnetic figure who spent his whole life giving of himself. He understood his responsibility as one of God's vessels while embracing his love for people with a rare sense of humility. He loved family deeply and everything he did reflected that.
Clemmie was preceded in death by the mother of their 8 children, Ruth Hazle Smith in 1993: parents, Judge Elliott Sr and Rosie Lee Smith.
He leaves to mourn, his wife of 3 years, Tymme Smith ; 3 siblings; 5 children; 13 grandchildren; 4 step-children; 9 ½ ( Jayla makes her debut in June 2020) great-grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 6 step-great -grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020