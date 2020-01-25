|
|
Cletus Sellers
Holliday - Cletus Sellers, 90, of Holliday, Texas passed from this life on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Services will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Cletus was born on June 27, 1929 in Holliday, Texas to Willard C. and Jessie Blackwell Sellers. He married Joy McCoy on November 13, 1952 in Holliday. They were married for 67 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Tech Sergeant. He later retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was the Worshipful Master of the Electra and Archer City Masonic Lodges at various times and a member of the Iowa Park Masonic Lodge. He joined the Masonic Lodge in Dundee in 1955 and was a Mason for over 64 years. He loved taking care of his family and his activities with the Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother: James Sellers; and a sister: Beatrice Holman.
Survivors include his wife Joy Sellers of Holliday; daughters: Terry Upchurch and husband Terry of Cleburne, Texas, Brenda Case of Iowa Park, Texas, Sharon Hicks of Newark, Texas, and special son: Roy Marley of Newark, Texas; grandchildren: Charles Kasper, Heather Hamlett, Samantha Moore, Bandy Hicks, and Jeremy Case; and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family requests that donations in honor of Cletus be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020