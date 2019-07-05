|
|
Clifford Brown
Wichita Falls - Clifford J. Brown, 73, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Lunn's chapel with Pastor Chad Stubblefield officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation following the service. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Crestview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Dorothy Mae (Dozier) and Dick Wise Smith, Clifford was born on July 1, 1946, in Vernon, Texas. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from June 1967 until March 1971, as an aviation fire control 2nd class. Clifford earned a BBA in accounting from the University of Texas in Arlington in 1974 and an MBA from the University of Phoenix in 2001. He owned and operated CJB Accounting and was Senior Accountant for Mathis West and Huffines & Co. He was Vice-President at Herring Bank in Vernon, Texas, prior to his retirement in 2004.
Clifford was involved in numerous community activities. He served as Director-Treasure for the Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament; President and Distinguished Presidential Award for the Kiwanis in Vernon; Campaign Chair and Director for United Way of Vernon; Director-Treasurer of Salvation Army of Vernon; and Director of Boys & Girls Club of Vernon. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. He and Lynda Klein were married on August 16, 1986, in Wichita Falls.
Along with his parents, Clifford was also preceded in death by his step-son, Todd Weir.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Lynda Brown of Wichita Falls; sister, Margaret Barreca; niece, Stephanie Blair; great-nephew, Shannon Barreca; great-niece, Makaile Burr; step-children, Julie and Mack Robbins; Leesa and Scott Sorge; grandchildren, Grace and Zach Wallace; Tyler and Sami Weir; Sam and Maddie Knecht; Tanner Weir; Tim and Megan Sorge; Laura Sorge and Sarah Sorge;and one great-granddaughter, Dorothy Knecht.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 5, 2019